A second-order equation Consider the equation
t² y′′(t) + 2ty′(t) − 12y(t) = 0
b. Assuming the general solution of the equation is
y(t) = C₁ tᵖ¹ + C₂ tᵖ²,
find the solution that satisfies the conditions
y(1) = 0, y′(1) = 7
A second-order equation Consider the equation
t² y′′(t) + 2ty′(t) − 12y(t) = 0
b. Assuming the general solution of the equation is
y(t) = C₁ tᵖ¹ + C₂ tᵖ²,
find the solution that satisfies the conditions
y(1) = 0, y′(1) = 7
Logistic growth The population of a rabbit community is governed by the initial value problem
P′(t) = 0.2 P (1 − P/1200), P(0) = 50
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = x/y, y(2) = 4
2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.
y′(t) = (2t+1)(y²+1)
A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ
a. Show that the left side of the equation can be written as the derivative of a single term.
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = 4x csc y, y(0) = π/2