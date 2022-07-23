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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.R.30c
Chapter 9, Problem 9.R.30c

Newton’s Law of Cooling A cup of coffee is removed from a microwave oven with a temperature of 80°C and allowed to cool in a room with a temperature of 25°C. Five minutes later, the temperature of the coffee is 60°C.
c. When does the temperature of the coffee reach 50°C?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the variables and constants in Newton's Law of Cooling. Let \(T(t)\) be the temperature of the coffee at time \(t\) (in minutes), \(T_s = 25^\circ C\) be the surrounding room temperature, and \(T_0 = 80^\circ C\) be the initial temperature of the coffee at \(t=0\).
Write the general form of Newton's Law of Cooling: \[T(t) = T_s + (T_0 - T_s) e^{-kt}\] where \(k\) is a positive constant that depends on the cooling rate.
Use the given information that after 5 minutes, the temperature is 60°C to find the constant \(k\). Substitute \(t=5\), \(T(5) = 60\), \(T_s = 25\), and \(T_0 = 80\) into the equation: \[60 = 25 + (80 - 25) e^{-5k}\] Solve this equation for \(k\) (do not calculate the numerical value, just isolate \(k\)).
Set \(T(t) = 50\) to find the time \(t\) when the coffee reaches 50°C. Substitute \(T(t) = 50\), \(T_s = 25\), \(T_0 = 80\), and the expression for \(k\) into the formula: \[50 = 25 + (80 - 25) e^{-kt}\]
Solve the equation from step 4 for \(t\) by isolating the exponential term and then taking the natural logarithm. This will give you the time when the coffee reaches 50°C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton’s Law of Cooling

Newton’s Law of Cooling describes how the temperature of an object changes over time as it approaches the ambient temperature. It states that the rate of change of the temperature is proportional to the difference between the object's temperature and the surrounding temperature.
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Newton's Law of Cooling

Exponential Decay Model

The temperature change in Newton’s Law of Cooling follows an exponential decay model, where the temperature difference decreases exponentially over time. This model is expressed as T(t) = T_env + (T_initial - T_env) * e^(-kt), where k is a positive constant.
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Exponential Growth & Decay

Solving for Time in Cooling Problems

To find when the temperature reaches a certain value, you substitute the known temperatures into the cooling formula and solve for time t. This involves isolating t in the exponential equation, often using logarithms to handle the exponential term.
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