Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The general solution of the differential equation y'(t) = 1 is y(t) = t
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The general solution of the differential equation y'(t) = 1 is y(t) = t
17–20. Increasing and decreasing solutions Consider the following differential equations. A detailed direction field is not needed.
a. Find the solutions that are constant, for all t ≥ 0 (the equilibrium solutions).
y'(t) = (y−2)(y+1)
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
a. Approximate the value of y(T) using Euler’s method with the given time step on the interval [0,T].
y′(t) = -2y, y(0) = 1; Δt = 0.2, T = 2; y(t) = e⁻²ᵗ
38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
y′(t) = 2y + 4
46–48. Analyzing models The following models were discussed in Section 9.1 and reappear in later sections of this chapter. In each case, carry out the indicated analysis using direction fields.
Drug infusion The delivery of a drug (such as an antibiotic) through an intravenous line may be modeled by the differential equation m′(t)+km(t)=I, where m(t) is the mass of the drug in the blood at time t≥0, K is a constant that describes the rate at which the drug is absorbed, and I is the infusion rate. Let I=10mg/hr and k=0.05 hr^−1.
a. Draw the direction field, for 0≤t≤100, 0≤y≤600.
Consider the differential equation y'(t)+9y(t)=10.
a. How many arbitrary constants appear in the general solution of the differential equation?