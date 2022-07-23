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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.5.39a
Chapter 9, Problem 9.5.39a

{Use of Tech} Analytical solution of the predator-prey equations The solution of the predator-prey equations
X'(t) = -ax + bxy,y’(t) = cy - dxy
can be viewed as parametric equations that describe the solution curves. Assume a, b, c, and d are positive constants and consider solutions in the first quadrant.


a. Recalling that dy/dx = y(t)/x′(t), divide the first equation by the second equation to obtain a separable differential equation in terms of x and y.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given system of differential equations: \(X'(t) = -aX + bXY\) and \(Y'(t) = cY - dXY\), where \(a\), \(b\), \(c\), and \(d\) are positive constants.
Recall that the derivative \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) can be expressed as \(\frac{dy/dt}{dx/dt} = \frac{Y'(t)}{X'(t)}\). Substitute the given expressions to get \(\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{cY - dXY}{-aX + bXY}\).
Rewrite the expression for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) as \(\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{Y(c - dX)}{X(-a + bY)}\) by factoring \(Y\) in the numerator and \(X\) in the denominator.
Separate variables by rearranging terms to isolate \(y\) and \(x\) on opposite sides: \(\frac{dy}{y(c - dX)} = \frac{dx}{x(-a + bY)}\). This sets up the equation for integration.
Integrate both sides with respect to their variables to find an implicit relationship between \(x\) and \(y\), which describes the solution curves of the predator-prey system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Predator-Prey Model and System of Differential Equations

The predator-prey model describes interactions between two species using coupled differential equations. Here, x(t) and y(t) represent populations of prey and predators, respectively, with parameters a, b, c, and d governing growth and interaction rates. Understanding this system is essential to analyze population dynamics over time.
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Parametric Representation and Derivative dy/dx

The solution curves of the system can be viewed parametrically with time t as the parameter. To find dy/dx, the derivative of y with respect to x, we use the chain rule: dy/dx = (dy/dt) / (dx/dt). This allows converting the system into a single differential equation relating y and x directly.
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Separable Differential Equations

A separable differential equation can be written so that all terms involving y are on one side and all terms involving x on the other. This form allows integration of each side independently. Dividing the given system's equations to express dy/dx leads to a separable equation, facilitating analytical solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Logistic equation for spread of rumors Sociologists model the spread of rumors using logistic equations. The key assumption is that at any given time, a fraction y of the population, where 0≤y≤1, knows the rumor, while the remaining fraction 1−y does not. Furthermore, the rumor spreads by interactions between those who know the rumor and those who do not. The number of such interactions is proportional to y1−y. Therefore, the equation that describes the spread of the rumor is y′(t)=ky(1−y), for t≥0 where k is a positive real number and t is measured in weeks. The number of people who initially know the rumor is y(0)=y0, where 0≤y0≤1. 

a. Solve this initial value problem and give the solution in terms of k and y0.

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Textbook Question

33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.

a. Approximate the value of y(T) using Euler’s method with the given time step on the interval [0,T].


y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)

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Textbook Question

U.S. population projections According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s population (to the nearest million) was 296 million in 2005 and 321 million in 2015. The Bureau also projects a 2050 population of 398 million. To construct a logistic model, both the growth rate and the carrying capacity must be estimated. There are several ways to estimate these parameters. Here is one approach:


a. Assume t = 0 corresponds to 2005 and that the population growth is exponential for the first ten years; that is, between 2005 and 2015, the population is given by P(t) = P(0)exp(rt). Estimate the growth rate r using this assumption.

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Textbook Question

A physiological model A common assumption in modeling drug assimilation is that the blood volume in a person is a single compartment that behaves like a stirred tank. Suppose the blood volume is a four-liter tank that initially has a zero concentration of a particular drug. At time t = 0, an intravenous line is inserted into a vein (into the tank) that carries a drug solution with a concentration of 500 mg/L. The inflow rate is 0.06 L/min. Assume the drug is quickly mixed thoroughly in the blood and that the volume of blood remains constant.

a. Write an initial value problem that models the mass of the drug in the blood, for t ≥ 0.

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Textbook Question

23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.

a. Write an initial value problem for the mass of the substance.


A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.

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Textbook Question

38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.

a. Find the equilibrium solutions. 


y′(t) = 6 - 2y

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