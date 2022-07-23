The ellipse and the parabola: Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the ellipse x²/2 + y² = 1 and the parabola y = x²/√2
a. Find the area of R
The ellipse and the parabola: Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the ellipse x²/2 + y² = 1 and the parabola y = x²/√2
a. Find the area of R
Area of roses Assume m is a positive integer.
a. Even number of leaves: What is the relationship between the total area enclosed by the 4m-leaf rose r=cos(2mθ) and m?
Area of a sector of a hyperbola: Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus
a. What is the area of R?
Navigating A plane is 150 miles north of a radar station, and 30 minutes later it is 60 degree east of north at a distance of 100 miles from the radar station. Assume the plane flies on a straight line and maintains constant altitude during this 30-minute period.
a. Find the distance traveled during this 30-minute period.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The point with Cartesian coordinates (−2, 2) has polar coordinates (2√2, 3π/4), (2√2, 11π/4), (2√2, −5π/4), and (−2√2,−π/4).
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = t + 1/t, y = t − 1/t; t = 1