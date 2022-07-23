25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(2, 7π/4)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(2, 7π/4)
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the lemniscate r² = 6 sin 2θ
What is the polar equation of a circle of radius √(a²+b²) centered at (a, b)?
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the limaçon r = 2 + cos θ
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t; π ≤ t ≤ 2π
75–76. Graphs to polar equations Find a polar equation for each conic section. Assume one focus is at the origin.