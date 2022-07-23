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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.4.16
Chapter 12, Problem 12.4.16

13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.


x²/9 + y²/4 = 1

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Identify the type of conic section by examining the given equation: \(\frac{x^2}{9} + \frac{y^2}{4} = 1\). Since both \(x^2\) and \(y^2\) terms are positive and added together, this equation represents an ellipse.
Recall the standard form of an ellipse centered at the origin: \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\), where \(a^2\) and \(b^2\) are the denominators under \(x^2\) and \(y^2\) respectively. Determine which is larger between \(a^2\) and \(b^2\) to identify the major and minor axes.
Calculate the lengths of the major and minor axes. The length of the major axis is \$2a\( and the length of the minor axis is \)2b$. Here, \(a = \sqrt{9}\) and \(b = \sqrt{4}\).
Find the coordinates of the vertices. If \(a^2\) is under \(x^2\), the major axis is along the x-axis, so vertices are at \((\pm a, 0)\). If \(a^2\) is under \(y^2\), the major axis is along the y-axis, so vertices are at \((0, \pm a)\).
Determine the foci using the formula \(c^2 = a^2 - b^2\). Calculate \(c\), then locate the foci at \((\pm c, 0)\) if the major axis is horizontal, or at \((0, \pm c)\) if vertical. Finally, sketch the ellipse labeling the vertices and foci accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Identification of Conic Sections

Conic sections are curves obtained by intersecting a plane with a cone, resulting in parabolas, ellipses, or hyperbolas. The general form of their equations helps identify the type: an ellipse has both squared terms positive and added, a hyperbola has squared terms subtracted, and a parabola has only one squared term. Recognizing these forms is essential for classifying the given equation.
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Properties and Features of Ellipses

An ellipse is defined by its major and minor axes, vertices, and foci. The major axis is the longest diameter, and the minor axis is perpendicular to it. The sum of distances from any point on the ellipse to the two foci is constant. Knowing how to find vertices, foci, and axis lengths from the standard form equation is crucial for graphing and analysis.
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Graphing and Labeling Conic Sections

Graphing conic sections involves plotting key points such as vertices and foci, and drawing the curve accordingly. For ellipses, labeling the vertices and foci and indicating the lengths of the major and minor axes helps visualize the shape. Understanding how to translate the equation into a graph ensures accurate representation and interpretation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.


(2, 7π/4)

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Textbook Question

45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.


The region inside the lemniscate r² = 6 sin 2θ

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Textbook Question

What is the polar equation of a circle of radius √(a²+b²) centered at (a, b)?

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Textbook Question

33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.


The region inside the limaçon r = 2 + cos θ

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Textbook Question

15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.

a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.


x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t; π ≤ t ≤ 2π

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Textbook Question

75–76. Graphs to polar equations Find a polar equation for each conic section. Assume one focus is at the origin.

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