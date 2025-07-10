- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
Conic Sections: Videos & Practice Problems
Geometries from Conic Sections
How can you slice a vertically oriented 3D cone to get a 2D parabola?
Slice the cone with a horizontal plane.
Slice the cone with a slightly tilted plane.
Slice the cone with a heavily tilted plane.
Slice the cone with a vertical plane.
How can you slice a vertically oriented 3D cone with a 2D plane to get a circle?
Slice the cone with a horizontal plane.
Slice the cone with a slightly tilted plane.
Slice the cone with a heavily tilted plane.
Slice the cone with a vertical plane.
A vertically oriented 3D cone is sliced with a vertical 2D plane. What is the conic section that will form?
Circle:
Ellipse:
Parabola:
Hyperbola:
Circles in Standard Form
Sketch a graph of the circle based on the following equation: x2+(y−1)2=9
Sketch a graph of the circle based on the following equation: (x−2)2+(y+3)2=1
Find the equation for the following circle:
x2+y2=4
(x+1)2+y2=4
(x−1)2+y2=4
(x+1)2+y2=16
Circles in Standard Form Example 1
Circles in General Form
Determine if the equation x2+y2−2x+4y−4=0 is a circle, and if it is, find its center and radius.
Is a circle, center = c(0,0), radius r=2.
Is a circle, center = c(0,0), radius r=3 .
Is a circle, center = c(1,−2), radius r=3.
Is not a circle.
Determine if the equation x3+y2+4x−8y+4=0 is a circle, and if it is, find its center and radius.
Is a circle, center = c(0,0), radius r=4.
Is a circle, center = c(0,0)c(2,−4) , radius r=4.
Is a circle, center = c(−2,4) c(0,0), radius r=4.
Is not a circle.
Graph Ellipses at Origin
Given the equation 4x2+9y2=1, sketch a graph of the ellipse.
Given the ellipse equation 16x2+4y2=1, determine the magnitude of the semi-major axis (a) and the semi-minor axis (b).
a=16, b=4
a=4, b=16
a=4, b=2
a=2, b=4
Foci and Vertices of an Ellipse
Determine the vertices and foci of the following ellipse: 49x2+36y2=1.
Vertices: (7,0),(−7,0)
Foci: (6,0),(−6,0)
Vertices: (6,0),(−6,0)
Foci: (7,0),(−7,0)
Vertices: (7,0),(−7,0)
Foci: (13,0),(−13,0)
Vertices: (0,7),(0,−7)
Foci: (0,13),(0,−13)
Determine the vertices and foci of the following ellipse: 9x2+16y2=1.
Vertices: (4,0),(−4,0)
Foci: (7,0),(−7,0)
Vertices: (0,4),(0,−4)
Foci: (0,7),(0,−7)
Vertices: (4,0),(−4,0)
Foci: (3,0),(−3,0)
Vertices: (0,4),(0,−4)
Foci: (0,3),(0,−3)
Find the standard form of the equation for an ellipse with the following conditions.
Foci = (−5,0),(5,0)
Vertices = (−8,0),(8,0)
64x2+25y2=1
25x2+64y2=1
8x2+5y2=1
64x2+39y2=1
Graph Ellipses NOT at Origin
Graph the ellipse 9(x−1)2+4(y+3)2=1.
Determine the vertices and foci of the ellipse (x+1)2+4(y−2)2=1.
Vertices: (−1,4),(−1,0)
Foci: (−1,2+3),(−1,2−3)
Vertices: (−1,4),(−1,0)
Foci: (−2,2),(0,2)
Vertices: (−2,2),(0,2)
Foci: (1,2+3),(1,2−3)
Vertices: (−2,2),(0,2)
Foci: (2+3,1),(2−3,1)
Parabolas as Conic Sections
Graph the parabola −4(y+1)=(x+1)2, and find the focus point and directrix line.
If a parabola has the focus at (0,−1) and a directrix line y=1, find the standard equation for the parabola.
4y=x2
4(y−1)=x2
−4y=x2
−4(y+1)=x2
Parabolas as Conic Sections Example 1
Horizontal Parabolas
Graph the parabola 8(x+1)=(y−2)2 , and find the focus point and directrix line.
If a parabola has the focus at (2,4) and a directrix line x=−4 , find the standard equation for the parabola.
12(x+1)=(y−4)2
−(x+1)=(y−4)2
12x=y2
4(x−1)=(y+4)2
Horizontal Parabolas Example 1
Introduction to Hyperbolas
Given the hyperbola 25x2−9y2=1, find the length of the a-axis and the b-axis.
a=25,b=9
a=9,b=25
a=5,b=3
a=3,b=5
Given the hyperbola x2−4y2=1, find the length of the a-axis and b-axis.
a=1,b=4
a=4,b=1
a=1,b=2
a=2,b=1
Given the hyperbola 100y2−139x2=1, find the length of the a-axis and the b-axis.
a=100,b=139
a=139,b=100
a=139,b=10
a=10,b=139
Foci and Vertices of Hyperbolas
Determine the vertices and foci of the hyperbola 4y2−x2=1.
Vertices: (2,0),(−2,0)
Foci: (5,0),(−5,0)
Vertices: (0,2),(0,−2)
Foci: (0,5),(0,−5)
Vertices: (1,0),(−1,0)
Foci: (5,0),(−5,0)
Vertices: (0,1),(0,−1)
Foci: (0,5),(0,−5)
Find the equation for a hyperbola with a center at (0,0), focus at (0,−6) and vertex at (0,4) .
16y2−20x2=1
20y2−16x2=1
4y2−20x2=1
20y2−4x2=1
Asymptotes of Hyperbolas
Find the equations for the asymptotes of the hyperbola 64x2−100y2=1.
y=±54x
y=±45x
y=±2516x
y=±1625x
Find the equations for the asymptotes of the hyperbola 16y2−9x2=1.
y=±169x
y=±916x
y=±43x
y=±34x
Graph Hyperbolas at the Origin
Graphing Hyperbolas at the Origin Example 1
Graph Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
Describe the hyperbola 9(x+2)2−16(y−4)2=1.
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at (−2,4) with vertices at (4,2),(4,−6) and foci at (4,4),(4,−8).
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at (2,−4) with vertices at (4,1),(4,−5) and foci at (4,3),(4,−7).
This is a horizontal hyperbola centered at (−2,4) with vertices at (2,4),(−6,4) and foci at (4,4),(−8,4).
This is a horizontal hyperbola centered at (−2,4) with vertices at (1,4),(−5,4) and foci at (3,4),(−7,4).
Describe the hyperbola y2−4(x−1)2=1.
This is a vertical hyperbola centered at (1,0)