Find the equation for a hyperbola with a center at ( 0 , 0 ) \left(0,0\right) ( 0 , 0 ) , focus at ( 0 , − 6 ) \left(0,-6\right) ( 0 , − 6 ) and vertex at ( 0 , 4 ) \left(0,4\right) ( 0 , 4 ) .