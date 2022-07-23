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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.3.87
Chapter 12, Problem 12.3.87

85–87. Grazing goat problems Consider the following sequence of problems related to grazing goats tied to a rope. (See the Guided Project Grazing goat problems.)


A circular corral of unit radius is enclosed by a fence. A goat is outside the corral and tied to the fence with a rope of length 0≤a ≤ π (see figure). What is the area of the region (outside the corral) that the goat can reach?


Goat tied outside a circular corral with rope length a, showing reachable grazing area outside the fence.

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Textbook Question

29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.


r = 2 cos θ and r = 1 + cos θ

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Textbook Question

31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.


(-4, 4√3)

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Textbook Question

Subtle symmetry Without using a graphing utility, determine the symmetries (if any) of the curve r=4-sin (θ/2)

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Textbook Question

9–13. Graph the points with the following polar coordinates. Give two alternative representations of the points in polar coordinates.


(-1, -π/3)

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Textbook Question

49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.


(x - 1)² + y² = 1

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Textbook Question

11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.


r = 2θ; (π/2, π/4)

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