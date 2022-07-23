29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.
r = 2 cos θ and r = 1 + cos θ
29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.
r = 2 cos θ and r = 1 + cos θ
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(-4, 4√3)
Subtle symmetry Without using a graphing utility, determine the symmetries (if any) of the curve r=4-sin (θ/2)
9–13. Graph the points with the following polar coordinates. Give two alternative representations of the points in polar coordinates.
(-1, -π/3)
49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
(x - 1)² + y² = 1
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 2θ; (π/2, π/4)