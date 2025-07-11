Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
Polar Coordinates
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
Polar Coordinates: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Video duration:5m
2
example
Intro to Polar Coordinates Example 1
Video duration:2m
3
Problem
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(5,210°)
A
B
C
D
4
Problem
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(−3,−90°)
A
B
C
D
5
Problem
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(6,−611π)
A
B
C
D
6
Problem
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(−2,32π)
A
B
C
D
7
concept
Determining Different Coordinates for the Same Point
Video duration:6m
8
Problem
Plot the point (3,2π) & find another set of coordinates, (r,θ), for this point, where:
(A) r≥0,2π≤θ≤4π,
(B) r≥0,−2π≤θ≤0,
(C) r≤0,0≤θ≤2π.
A
(3,25π),(−3,−23π),(−3,23π)
B
(3,25π),(3,−23π),(−3,23π)
C
(−3,25π),(−3,−23π),(−3,2π)
D
(3,25π),(3,−23π),(−3,2π)
9
example
Determining Different Coordinates for the Same Point Example 2
Video duration:3m
10
Problem
Plot the point (5,−3π), then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.
A
(−5,−3π)
B
(−5,3π)
C
(−5,32π)
D
(−5,35π)
11
Problem
Plot the point (−3,−6π), then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.
A
(−3,611π)
B
(−3,65π)
C
(3,611π)
D
(3,6π)
12
concept
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Video duration:6m
13
Problem
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(−2,−4π)
A
(2,−2)
B
(−1,1)
C
(−2,2)
D
(−22,22)
14
Problem
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(4,6π)
A
(23,2)
B
(43,4)
C
(2,23)
D
(2,3)
15
Problem
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(−3,0)
A
(−3,0)
B
(0,−3)
C
(0,0)
D
(3,0)
16
Problem
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(0,47π)
A
(0,47)
B
(−4,0)
C
(0,0)
D
(0,7)
17
concept
Convert Points from Rectangular to Polar
Video duration:6m
18
example
Convert Points from Rectangular to Polar Example 1
Video duration:2m
19
Problem
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(0,5)
A
(0,0)
B
(5,0)
C
(−5,2π)
D
(5,2π)
20
Problem
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(−2,2)
A
(22,43π)
B
(22,−4π)
C
(22,4π)
D
(−22,43π)
21
Problem
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(1,1)
A
(1,4π)
B
(2,4π)
C
(2,45π)
D
(2,−4π)
22
Problem
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(−1,−3)
A
(2,3π)
B
(2,67π)
C
(2,34π)
D
(−2,34π)
23
concept
Convert Equations from Rectangular to Polar
Video duration:3m
24
example
Convert Equations from Rectangular to Polar Example 1
Video duration:3m
25
Problem
Convert each equation to its polar form.
y−x=6
A
6r=sinθ−cosθ
B
r=6sinθ−cosθ
C
r=6(sinθ−cosθ)
D
r=sinθ−cosθ6
26
Problem
Convert each equation to its polar form.
3y−5x=2
A
r=3sinθ−5cosθ2
B
r=sinθ−cosθ2
C
r=3sinθ−5cosθ
D
r=53sinθ
27
Problem
Convert each equation to its polar form.
x2+y2=2y
A
r=2
B
r=2sinθ
C
r=4sinθ
D
r=2cosθ
28
Problem
Convert each equation to its polar form.
x2+(y−2)2=4
A
r2=4sinθ
B
r=4sinθ
C
r=2sinθ
D
r=cosθ−sinθ
29
concept
Convert Equations from Polar to Rectangular
Video duration:6m
30
example
Convert Equations from Polar to Rectangular Example 2
Video duration:3m
31
Problem
Convert each equation to its rectangular form.
r=−4cosθ
A
r=−4x
B
x2+y2=4
C
(x+2)2+y2=2
D
(x+2)2+y2=4
32
Problem
Convert each equation to its rectangular form.
r=1−sinθ2
A
y2=4−4x
B
x2+y2=2y
C
y=41x2−1
D
x2−1=y
33
concept
Introduction to Common Polar Equations
Video duration:3m
34
Problem
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r=4sin2θ
A
Cardioid
B
Limacon
C
Rose
D
Lemniscate
35
Problem
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r=3+2cosθ
A
Cardioid
B
Limacon
C
Rose
D
Lemniscate
36
Problem
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r2=−25cos2θ
A
Cardioid
B
Limacon
C
Rose
D
Lemniscate
37
Problem
Identify whether the given equation is that of a cardioid, limaçon, rose, or lemniscate.
r=1−sinθ
A
Cardioid
B
Limacon
C
Rose
D
Lemniscate
38
concept
Cardioids
Video duration:3m
39
example
Cardioids Example 1
Video duration:2m
40
Problem
Graph r=2−2cosθ
A
B
C
D
41
concept
Limacons
Video duration:3m
42
example
Limacons Example 2
Video duration:2m
43
Problem
Graph r=1+2sinθ
A
B
C
D
44
concept
Roses
Video duration:3m
45
example
Roses Example 3
Video duration:2m
46
Problem
Graph r=3cos4θ
A
B
C
D
47
concept
Lemniscates
Video duration:2m
48
example
Lemniscates Example 4
Video duration:1m
49
Problem
Graph r2=9sin2θ
A
B
C
D
