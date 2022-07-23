11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 4 + sin θ; (4, 0) and (3, 3π/2)
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 4 + sin θ; (4, 0) and (3, 3π/2)
31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
A parabola with focus at (3, 0)
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of a hyperbola centered at the origin is (2b²)/a = 2b√(1 - e²)
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r cos θ = -4
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and foci (±6, 0)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The left half of the parabola y=x ² +1, originating at (0, 1)