The ellipse and the parabola: Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the ellipse x²/2 + y² = 1 and the parabola y = x²/√2
a. Find the area of R
The ellipse and the parabola: Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the ellipse x²/2 + y² = 1 and the parabola y = x²/√2
a. Find the area of R
Area of a sector of a hyperbola: Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus
a. What is the area of R?
Navigating A plane is 150 miles north of a radar station, and 30 minutes later it is 60 degree east of north at a distance of 100 miles from the radar station. Assume the plane flies on a straight line and maintains constant altitude during this 30-minute period.
a. Find the distance traveled during this 30-minute period.
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
a. x = 1 + s, y = 2s and x = 1 + 2t, y = 3t
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
a. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the x-axis?