Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.2.14a
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.14a

Composition of Functions


Copy and complete the following table.


a. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of composition of functions. The composition of two functions f and g, denoted as (f ∘ g)(x), means applying g first and then applying f to the result of g(x).
Step 2: Identify the functions involved in the composition from the table or image provided. Let's assume f(x) and g(x) are given functions.
Step 3: For each x value in the table, calculate g(x) first. This involves substituting the x value into the function g.
Step 4: Use the result from Step 3 as the input for the function f. Substitute g(x) into f to find f(g(x)).
Step 5: Record the result of f(g(x)) for each x value in the table to complete the composition of functions table.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composition of Functions

The composition of functions involves combining two functions to create a new function. If you have two functions, f(x) and g(x), the composition is denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). This means you first apply g to x, and then apply f to the result of g. Understanding this concept is crucial for manipulating and evaluating complex functions.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Function Notation

Function notation is a way to represent functions mathematically, typically using symbols like f(x) to denote the output of a function f for a given input x. This notation allows for clear communication of mathematical ideas and operations involving functions, making it easier to work with compositions and transformations of functions.
Recommended video:
04:22
Sigma Notation

Evaluating Functions

Evaluating functions involves substituting a specific value into a function to find the corresponding output. For example, if f(x) = 2x + 3, evaluating f(2) would yield 2(2) + 3 = 7. This skill is essential for working with composed functions, as it requires substituting values into multiple functions in sequence.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.


a. y = 2x − 3

185
views
Textbook Question

Functions and Graphs


Graph the following equations and explain why they are not graphs of functions of x.


a. |x| + |y| = 1

377
views
Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.


b. <IMAGE>

234
views
Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


The accompanying figure shows a rectangle inscribed in an isosceles right triangle whose hypotenuse is 2 units long.


a. Express the y-coordinate of P in terms of x. (You might start by writing an equation for the line AB.)


<IMAGE>

234
views
Textbook Question

Functions


In Exercises 7 and 8, which of the graphs are graphs of functions of x, and which are not? Give reasons for your answers.


b. <IMAGE>

369
views
Textbook Question

Functions and Graphs


Graph the following equations and explain why they are not graphs of functions of x.


a. |y| = x

489
views