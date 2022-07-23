Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = x³/8
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = x³/8
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x² + 1
Functions and Graphs
Express the area and circumference of a circle as functions of the circle’s radius. Then express the area as a function of the circumference.
In Exercises 39–42, express the given quantity in terms of sin x and cos x.
sin (2π − x)
General Sine Curves
For
f(x) = A sin ((2π/B)(x – C) +D
identify A, B, C, and D for the sine functions in Exercises 67–70 and sketch their graphs.
y = L/2π sin (2πt/L), L > 0
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x⁴ + 1
x³ - 2x