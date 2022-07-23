Textbook Question
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
a. limx→−1+ f(x) = 1
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Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
a. limx→−1+ f(x) = 1
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
j. limx→2− f(x) = 2
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
f. limx→0 f(x) = 0
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
e. limx→0 f(x) exists