One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the limits of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only, either the left or the right. The notation lim x→a− f(x) indicates the limit as x approaches 'a' from the left, while lim x→a+ f(x) indicates the limit from the right. Understanding one-sided limits is crucial for analyzing functions that may have different behaviors on either side of a point.