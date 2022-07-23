Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0⁺ 1 / 3x
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0⁺ 1 / 3x
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limt→0 sin(1 − cos t) / (1 − cos t)
Limits and Continuity
Repeat the instructions of Exercise 1 for
1 , x ≤ ―1
1/x , 0 < |x| < 1
ƒ(x) = { 0, x = 1 ,
1 , x > 1 .
Centering Intervals About a Point
In Exercises 1–6, sketch the interval (a,b), on the x-axis with the point c inside. Then find a value of δ>0 such that a < x < b whenever 0 < |x−c| < δ.
a=4/9, b=4/7, c=1/2
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ (2√x + x⁻¹) / (3x − 7)
Limits and Continuity
Graph the function
1 , x ≤ ―1
―x , ―1 < x < 0
ƒ(x) = { 1 , x = 0 ,
―x , 0 < x < 1
1 , x ≥ 1
Then discuss, in detail, limits, one-sided limits, continuity, and one-sided continuity of ƒ at x = ―1 , 0 , and 1. Are any of the discontinuities removable? Explain.