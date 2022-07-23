Oblique Asymptotes
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 103–108. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes.
y = (x² − 4) / (x − 1)
Oblique Asymptotes
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 103–108. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes.
y = (x² − 4) / (x − 1)
Oblique Asymptotes
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 103–108. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes.
y = x² / (x − 1)
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 113 and 114. Then answer the following questions.
a. How does the graph behave as x → 0⁺?
Give reasons for your answers.
y = (3/2)(x − (1 / x))²/³
Use the formal definitions from Exercise 97 to prove the limit statements in Exercises 98–102.
lim x→2⁻ (1 / (x − 2)) = −∞
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 113 and 114. Then answer the following questions.
c. How does the graph behave near x = 1 and x = −1?
Give reasons for your answers.
y = (3/2)(x − (1 / x))²/³
Additional Graphing Exercises
[Technology Exercise] Graph the curves in Exercises 109–112. Explain the relationship between the curve’s formula and what you see.
y = −1 / √(4 − x²)