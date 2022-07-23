The accompanying graph shows the total distance s traveled by a bicyclist after t hours.
b. Estimate the bicyclist’s instantaneous speed at the times t=1/2, t=2, and t=3.
The accompanying graph shows the total distance s traveled by a bicyclist after t hours.
b. Estimate the bicyclist’s instantaneous speed at the times t=1/2, t=2, and t=3.
Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim x →π cos² (x― tan x)
The accompanying graph shows the total amount of gasoline A in the gas tank of an automobile after it has been driven for t days.
c. Estimate the maximum rate of gasoline consumption and the specific time at which it occurs.
Finding Deltas Algebraically
Each of Exercises 15–30 gives a function f(x) and numbers L, c, and ε>0. In each case, find the largest open interval about c on which the inequality |f(x)−L| <ε holds. Then give a value for δ>0 such that for all x satisfying 0 < |x−c| < δ, the inequality |f(x)−L| < ε holds.
f(x) = mx, m > 0, L = 2m, c = 2, ε = 0.03
The accompanying figure shows the plot of distance fallen versus time for an object that fell from the lunar landing module a distance 80 m to the surface of the moon.
a. Estimate the slopes of the secant lines PQ₁, PQ₂, PQ₃, and PQ₄, arranging them in a table like the one in Figure 2.6.
b. About how fast was the object going when it hit the surface?
Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim x →π sin (x/2 + sin x)