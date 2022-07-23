Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 24
Chapter 2, Problem 24

[Technology Exercise] Let f(t) = 1/t for t≠0.
         
a. Find the average rate of change of f with respect to t over the intervals (i) from t=2 to t=3, and (ii) from t=2 to t=T.
         
b. Make a table of values of the average rate of change of f with respect to t over the interval [2,T], for some values of T approaching 2, say T = 2.1, 2.01, 2.001, 2.0001, 2.00001, and 2.000001.
         
c. What does your table indicate is the rate of change of f with respect to t at t=2?

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the average rate of change of the function \( f(t) = \frac{1}{t} \) over an interval \([a, b]\), use the formula: \( \frac{f(b) - f(a)}{b - a} \).
For part (a)(i), calculate the average rate of change from \( t = 2 \) to \( t = 3 \) by substituting into the formula: \( \frac{f(3) - f(2)}{3 - 2} = \frac{\frac{1}{3} - \frac{1}{2}}{1} \). Simplify the expression to find the result.
For part (a)(ii), calculate the average rate of change from \( t = 2 \) to \( t = T \) using the formula: \( \frac{f(T) - f(2)}{T - 2} = \frac{\frac{1}{T} - \frac{1}{2}}{T - 2} \). Simplify this expression to find a general formula in terms of \( T \).
For part (b), create a table of values for the average rate of change using the expression from part (a)(ii) for \( T = 2.1, 2.01, 2.001, 2.0001, 2.00001, \) and \( 2.000001 \). Calculate each value by substituting \( T \) into the expression.
For part (c), observe the values in the table as \( T \) approaches 2. The pattern of these values will indicate the instantaneous rate of change of \( f \) at \( t = 2 \), which is the derivative of \( f \) at that point.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change of a function over an interval is calculated as the change in the function's value divided by the change in the input variable. Mathematically, for a function f(t) over the interval [a, b], it is given by (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a). This concept is essential for understanding how a function behaves over specific intervals and is foundational for more advanced topics like instantaneous rates of change.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function

Limit

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It is crucial for defining derivatives and understanding continuity. In this exercise, as T approaches 2, the limit helps determine the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point, which is the derivative of f(t) at t=2.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point quantifies the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change as the interval shrinks to zero. In this context, finding the derivative of f(t) at t=2 will provide the exact rate of change of the function at that point, which is the ultimate goal of the exercise.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The accompanying graph shows the total distance s traveled by a bicyclist after t hours.

b. Estimate the bicyclist’s instantaneous speed at the times t=1/2, t=2, and t=3.

400
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits

In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.



lim x →π cos² (x― tan x)

210
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying graph shows the total amount of gasoline A in the gas tank of an automobile after it has been driven for t days.

c. Estimate the maximum rate of gasoline consumption and the specific time at which it occurs.

315
views
Textbook Question

Finding Deltas Algebraically


Each of Exercises 15–30 gives a function f(x) and numbers L, c, and ε>0. In each case, find the largest open interval about c on which the inequality |f(x)−L| <ε holds. Then give a value for δ>0 such that for all x satisfying 0 < |x−c| < δ, the inequality |f(x)−L| < ε holds.


f(x) = mx, m > 0, L = 2m, c = 2, ε = 0.03

306
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying figure shows the plot of distance fallen versus time for an object that fell from the lunar landing module a distance 80 m to the surface of the moon.

         

a. Estimate the slopes of the secant lines PQ₁, PQ₂, PQ₃, and PQ₄, arranging them in a table like the one in Figure 2.6.


b. About how fast was the object going when it hit the surface?


290
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits


In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.



lim x →π sin (x/2 + sin x)

285
views