The accompanying graph shows the total distance s traveled by a bicyclist after t hours.
b. Estimate the bicyclist’s instantaneous speed at the times t=1/2, t=2, and t=3.
The accompanying graph shows the total distance s traveled by a bicyclist after t hours.
b. Estimate the bicyclist’s instantaneous speed at the times t=1/2, t=2, and t=3.
The accompanying graph shows the total amount of gasoline A in the gas tank of an automobile after it has been driven for t days.
c. Estimate the maximum rate of gasoline consumption and the specific time at which it occurs.
Finding Deltas Algebraically
Each of Exercises 15–30 gives a function f(x) and numbers L, c, and ε>0. In each case, find the largest open interval about c on which the inequality |f(x)−L| <ε holds. Then give a value for δ>0 such that for all x satisfying 0 < |x−c| < δ, the inequality |f(x)−L| < ε holds.
f(x) = mx, m > 0, L = 2m, c = 2, ε = 0.03
Continuous Extension
Explain why the function ƒ(𝓍) = sin(1/𝓍) has no continuous extension to 𝓍 = 0.
[Technology Exercise] Roots
Let ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ―𝓍― 1.
c. It can be shown that the exact value of the solution in part (b) is
(1/2 + √69/18)¹/³ + (1/2 ― √69/18)¹/³
Evaluate this exact answer and compare it with the value you found in part (b).
[Technology Exercise] In Exercises 33–36, graph the function to see whether it appears to have a continuous extension to the given point a. If it does, use Trace and Zoom to find a good candidate for the extended function’s value at a. If the function does not appear to have a continuous extension, can it be extended to be continuous from the right or left? If so, what do you think the extended function’s value should be?
g(θ) = 5 cos θ / (4θ ― 2π) , a = π/2