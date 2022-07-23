Textbook Question
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = 3 csc(1 − 2√x)
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Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = 3 csc(1 − 2√x)
Find the tangent line to the Witch of Agnesi (graphed here) at the point (2,1).
In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.
__
√xy = 1
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
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𝔂 = ( √ x )²
( 1 + x )
Show that the line y = mx + b is its own tangent line at any point (x₀, mx₀ + b).
Implicit Differentiation
In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.
xy + 2x + 3y = 1