Find the linearizations of
a. tan x at x = -π/4
Graph the curves and linearizations together.
Find the linearizations of
a. tan x at x = -π/4
Graph the curves and linearizations together.
The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?
Right circular cone The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation
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S = πr √ r² + h².
c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?
The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = πr√(r² + h²).
a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?
Moving searchlight beam The figure shows a boat 1 km offshore, sweeping the shore with a searchlight. The light turns at a constant rate, dθ/dt = -0.6 rad/sec.
b. How many revolutions per minute is 0.6 rad/sec?
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Draining a tank Water drains from the conical tank shown in the accompanying figure at the rate of 5 ft³/min.
a. What is the relation between the variables h and r in the figure?
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