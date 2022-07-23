Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 99
Chapter 3, Problem 99

Resistors connected in parallel If two resistors of R₁ and R₂ ohms are connected in parallel in an electric circuit to make an R-ohm resistor, the value of R can be found from the equation


1/R = 1/R₁ + 1/R₂


<IMAGE>


If R₁ is decreasing at the rate of 1ohm/sec and R₂ is increasing at the rate of 0.5 ohm/sec, at what rate is R changing when R₁ = 75 ohms and R₂ = 50 ohms?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the given equation for resistors in parallel: \( \frac{1}{R} = \frac{1}{R_1} + \frac{1}{R_2} \). This equation relates the total resistance \( R \) to the individual resistances \( R_1 \) and \( R_2 \).
Differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to time \( t \) to find the rate of change of \( R \). Use implicit differentiation: \( \frac{d}{dt} \left( \frac{1}{R} \right) = \frac{d}{dt} \left( \frac{1}{R_1} + \frac{1}{R_2} \right) \).
Apply the chain rule to differentiate: \( -\frac{1}{R^2} \frac{dR}{dt} = -\frac{1}{R_1^2} \frac{dR_1}{dt} - \frac{1}{R_2^2} \frac{dR_2}{dt} \).
Substitute the given rates of change: \( \frac{dR_1}{dt} = -1 \) ohm/sec (since \( R_1 \) is decreasing) and \( \frac{dR_2}{dt} = 0.5 \) ohm/sec (since \( R_2 \) is increasing).
Substitute the given values \( R_1 = 75 \) ohms and \( R_2 = 50 \) ohms into the differentiated equation to solve for \( \frac{dR}{dt} \), the rate at which \( R \) is changing.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Related Rates

Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes in relation to another. In this problem, we need to determine how the equivalent resistance R changes over time as the individual resistances R₁ and R₂ change. This requires applying the chain rule from calculus to relate the rates of change of R₁, R₂, and R.
Recommended video:
04:16
Intro To Related Rates

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is a technique used to differentiate equations that define one variable in terms of another without explicitly solving for one variable. In this case, we will differentiate the equation 1/R = 1/R₁ + 1/R₂ with respect to time to find the rate of change of R, using the known rates of change of R₁ and R₂.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative

Reciprocal Functions

Reciprocal functions are functions of the form f(x) = 1/x, which have unique properties, especially in calculus. The equation for resistors in parallel involves reciprocal relationships, and understanding how to differentiate these functions is crucial for solving the problem. The behavior of these functions, particularly their rates of change, will play a key role in determining how R changes as R₁ and R₂ vary.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the linearizations of


a. tan x at x = -π/4


Graph the curves and linearizations together.

177
views
Textbook Question

The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.


a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?

238
views
Textbook Question

Right circular cone The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation

______

S = πrr² + .


c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?

226
views
Textbook Question

The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = πr√(r² + h²). 

a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?

227
views
Textbook Question

Moving searchlight beam The figure shows a boat 1 km offshore, sweeping the shore with a searchlight. The light turns at a constant rate, /dt = -0.6 rad/sec.


b. How many revolutions per minute is 0.6 rad/sec?


<IMAGE>

181
views
Textbook Question

Draining a tank Water drains from the conical tank shown in the accompanying figure at the rate of 5 ft³/min.


a. What is the relation between the variables h and r in the figure?


<IMAGE>

333
views