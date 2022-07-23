The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?
The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?
[Technology Exercise]
Graph y = 1/(2√x) in a window that has 0 ≤ x ≤ 2. Then, on the same screen, graph
y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h
for h = 1, 0.5, 0.1. Then try h = −1, −0.5, −0.1. Explain what is going on.
Right circular cone The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation
______
S = πr √ r² + h².
c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?
The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = πr√(r² + h²).
a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?
If x¹/³ + y¹/³ = 4, find d²y/dx² at the point (8, 8).
Derivative of y = |x| Graph the derivative of f(x) = |x|. Then graph y = (|x| − 0)/(x − 0) = |x|/x. What can you conclude?