By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
a. d⁹⁹⁹/dx⁹⁹⁹ (cos x)
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
a. d⁹⁹⁹/dx⁹⁹⁹ (cos x)
Faster than a calculator Use the approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to estimate the following.
a. (1.0002)⁵⁰
Consider the function f graphed here. The domain of f is the interval [−4, 6] and its graph is made of line segments joined end to end.
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b. Graph the derivative of f. The graph should show a step function.
In Exercises 47 and 48, find an equation for
(b) the horizontal tangent line to the curve at Q.
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The accompanying figure shows the velocity v = ds/dt = f(t) (m/sec) of a body moving along a coordinate line.
a. When does the body reverse direction?
Fruit flies (Continuation of Example 4, Section 2.1.) Populations starting out in closed environments grow slowly at first, when there are relatively few members, then more rapidly as the number of reproducing individuals increases and resources are still abundant, then slowly again as the population reaches the carrying capacity of the environment.
b. During what days does the population seem to be increasing fastest? Slowest?