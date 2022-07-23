38. What values of a and b make f(x) = x^3 + ax^2 + bx have
b. a local minimum at x = 4 and a point of inflection at x = 1?
38. What values of a and b make f(x) = x^3 + ax^2 + bx have
b. a local minimum at x = 4 and a point of inflection at x = 1?
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
-(1/2)x⁻³ᐟ²
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)
Theory and Examples
Cubic functions Consider the cubic function f(x) = ax³ + bx² + cx + d.
b. How many local extreme values can f have?
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x⁷
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = 1− 4/x², x ≠ 0