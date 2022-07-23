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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.1.52c
Chapter 4, Problem 4.1.52c

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.


Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.


b. Does f'(-3) exist?

Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine if f'(-3) exists, we need to check if the function f(x) = |x³ − 9x| is differentiable at x = -3. Differentiability requires the function to be continuous and have a defined derivative at that point.
First, check the continuity of f(x) at x = -3. Since f(x) is an absolute value function, it is continuous everywhere, including at x = -3.
Next, consider the definition of the derivative. The derivative f'(x) exists at x = -3 if the limit of the difference quotient exists as x approaches -3 from both sides.
To find the derivative, consider the piecewise nature of the absolute value function. The expression inside the absolute value, x³ - 9x, changes sign at the roots of the equation x³ - 9x = 0. Solve for x to find these critical points.
Evaluate the derivative from the left and right of x = -3 using the piecewise definition of f(x). If the left-hand and right-hand derivatives are equal, then f'(-3) exists. Otherwise, it does not.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at that point. For a function f(x), the derivative is denoted as f'(x) and is found using differentiation rules.
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Derivatives

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. It affects the differentiability of functions because it creates sharp corners or cusps in graphs, where the derivative may not exist. For f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, the absolute value impacts the function's smoothness and continuity.
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Average Value of a Function

Differentiability and Continuity

A function is differentiable at a point if it is smooth and has a defined tangent at that point, implying continuity. However, a function can be continuous but not differentiable at points where there are sharp turns or cusps, such as those introduced by absolute values. Checking differentiability involves examining the function's behavior around the point of interest.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.


Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.


d. Determine all extrema of f.

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

x⁻⁴ + 2x + 3

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Textbook Question

105. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (c) Acceleration equal to zero?

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Textbook Question

Analyzing Functions from Derivatives


Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:


c. At what points, if any, does f assume local maximum or minimum values?


f′(x) = 1− 4/x², x ≠ 0

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Textbook Question

Applications


Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).


Find:


∫[−f(x)] dx

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Textbook Question

106. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (d) When is the acceleration positive? Negative?

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