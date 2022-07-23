Textbook Question
126. Show that the sum arctan(x)+arctan(1/x) is constant.
23
views
126. Show that the sum arctan(x)+arctan(1/x) is constant.
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
1. lim (x → -2) (x + 2) / (x² - 4)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
99. ∫1/(√x (x+1)((arctan√x)²+9)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
45. ∫tanh(x/7)dx
73. Find the area between the curves y=ln(x) and y=ln(2x) from x=1 to x=5.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
73. ∫(from 0 to ln√3) e^x dx/(1+e^(2x))