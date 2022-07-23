2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
d. ln 1225
2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
d. ln 1225
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.
68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
155. Which is bigger, πᵉ or e^π?
Calculators have taken some of the mystery out of this once-challenging question.
(Go ahead and check; you will see that it is a very close call.)
You can answer the question without a calculator, though.
d. Conclude that
xᵉ < eˣfor all positivex ≠ e.
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.
1. 2y' + 3y = e^(-x)
c. y = e^(-x) + Ce^(-(3/2)x)