Problem 1
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=3n+2
Problem 3
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=3n
Problem 5
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−3)n
Problem 7
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)n(n+3)
Problem 9
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=2n/(n+4)
Problem 11
In Exercises 1–12, write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−1)n+1/(2n−1)
Problem 13
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=7 and an=an-1 + 5 for n≥2
Problem 15
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=3 and an=4an-1 for n≥2
Problem 17
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=4 and an=2an-1 + 3 for n≥2
Problem 19
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an = n2/n!
Problem 21
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=2(n+1)!
Problem 22
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=−2(n−1)!
Problem 23
Evaluate each factorial expression. 17!/15!
Problem 24
Evaluate each factorial expression. 18!/16!
Problem 25
Evaluate each factorial expression. 16!/2!14!
Problem 27
Evaluate each factorial expression. (n+2)!/n!
Problem 29
Find each indicated sum.
Problem 31
Find each indicated sum.
Problem 33
Find each indicated sum.
Problem 35
Find each indicated sum.
Problem 37
Find each indicated sum.
Problem 39
Find each indicated sum.
Problem 41
Find each indicated sum.
Problem 43
Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation.
Problem 45
Express each sum using summation notation. Use as the lower limit of summation and for the index of summation.
Problem 47
Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+2+3+⋯+ 30
Problem 49
Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1/2+2/3+3/4+⋯+ 14/(14+1)
Problem 51
Express each sum using summation notation. Use as the lower limit of summation and for the index of summation.
Problem 53
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+3+5+⋯+ (2n−1)
Problem 55
In Exercises 55–60, express each sum using summation notation. Use a lower limit of summation of your choice and k for the index of summation. 5+7+9+11+⋯+ 31
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Back