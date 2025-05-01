Problem 7
{(-3, -3), (-2, −2), (−1, −1), (0, 0)}
Problem 9
{(1, 4), (1, 5), (1, 6)}
Problem 11
x + y = 16
Problem 17
x = y²
Problem 20
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x.
Problem 24
xy - 5y =1
Problem 25
|x| − y = 2
Problem 33a
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.
Problem 33c
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.
Problem 39
Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = x, g(x) = x + 3
Problem 41
Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = -2x, g(x) = -2x-1
Problem 45
Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = |x|, g(x) = |x| − 2
Problem 46
f(x)= |x|, g(x) = |x| +1
Problem 54
f(x) = √x (x = 0, 1, 4, 9) and g (x) = √(x + 2) (x = = −2, −1, 2, 7)
Problem 55
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Problem 59
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Problem 60
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Problem 61
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Problem 62
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Problem 63
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Problem 65
Use the graph of f to find each indicated function value.
f(-2)
Problem 67
f(4)
Problem 69
f(-3)
Problem 71
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
Find g(-4)
Problem 72
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
Find g(2)
Problem 75
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
For what value of x is g(x) = 1?
Problem 76
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
For what value of x is g(x) = -1?
Problem 77
Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Problem 78
Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Problem 79
Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
