Divide and express the result in standard form. 8i/(4 - 3i)

Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 5i/(2 - i)
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In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 5i/(2 - i)
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = |x| + 1
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x/3 = 6 - x/4
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ⋃ (6, ∞)
A rectangular soccer field is twice as long as it is wide. If the perimeter of the soccer field is 300 yards, what are its dimensions?