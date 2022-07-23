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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 37a
Chapter 2, Problem 37a

Determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2 - 10x

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1
Identify the coefficient of the linear term (the term with x). In this case, the coefficient of x is -10.
Divide the coefficient of x by 2. This gives \(-10 \div 2 = -5\).
Square the result from the previous step. \((-5)^2 = 25\). This is the constant that should be added to the binomial to make it a perfect square trinomial.
Add the constant (25) to the binomial \(x^2 - 10x\), resulting in \(x^2 - 10x + 25\).
Factor the trinomial \(x^2 - 10x + 25\) as \((x - 5)^2\), which is the square of a binomial.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Perfect Square Trinomial

A perfect square trinomial is a quadratic expression that can be expressed as the square of a binomial. It takes the form (a ± b)² = a² ± 2ab + b². Recognizing this structure is essential for transforming a given binomial into a perfect square trinomial by adding the appropriate constant.
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Completing the Square

Completing the square is a method used to convert a quadratic expression into a perfect square trinomial. This involves taking half of the coefficient of the linear term, squaring it, and adding it to the expression. This technique is crucial for determining the constant needed to complete the square in the given binomial.
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Factoring Quadratics

Factoring quadratics involves rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of its linear factors. For a perfect square trinomial, this means expressing it in the form (a ± b)². Understanding how to factor these expressions is important for simplifying and solving quadratic equations effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √-64 - √-25

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Textbook Question

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 2x - 11 < - 3(x + 2)

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Textbook Question

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 5 + (x - 2)/3 = (x + 3)/8

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 36–43, use the five-step strategy for solving word problems. An apartment complex has offered you a move-in special of 30% off the first month's rent. If you pay \$945 for the first month, what should you expect to pay for the second month when you must pay full price?

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions. (x - 4)2/3 = 16

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Textbook Question

Solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? V = (1/3)Bh for B

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