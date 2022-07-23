Quadratic Equations

The equation vt + gt^2 = s is a quadratic equation in terms of g, where g is the variable to be solved for. Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of degree two and can often be rearranged into the standard form ax^2 + bx + c = 0. Recognizing the structure of quadratic equations is essential for applying methods such as factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula.