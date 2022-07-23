Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 5/2x - 8/9 = 1/18 - 1/3x
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 45
In Exercises 45–47, solve each formula for the specified variable. vt + gt^2 = s for g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: . The goal is to solve for .
Isolate the term containing by subtracting from both sides: .
Divide both sides of the equation by to solve for : .
Verify that is now isolated and expressed in terms of the other variables: , , and .
The formula for is now fully solved: . Ensure all variables are properly defined and understood in the context of the problem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Algebraic Manipulation
Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging equations to isolate a specific variable. This process includes operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division applied to both sides of the equation. Understanding how to manipulate equations is crucial for solving for a variable, as it allows one to express the variable in terms of others.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Quadratic Equations
The equation vt + gt^2 = s is a quadratic equation in terms of g, where g is the variable to be solved for. Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of degree two and can often be rearranged into the standard form ax^2 + bx + c = 0. Recognizing the structure of quadratic equations is essential for applying methods such as factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula.
Recommended video:
05:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations
Isolating Variables
Isolating a variable means rearranging an equation so that the variable appears on one side by itself. This often involves moving other terms to the opposite side of the equation and simplifying. In the context of the given equation, isolating g requires careful manipulation to ensure that all terms involving g are on one side, allowing for a clear solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:28
Equations with Two Variables
Related Practice
Textbook Question
966
views
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. x - 13√x + 40 = 0
564
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
111
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
1084
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
840
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 8 + √-32)/24
1199
views