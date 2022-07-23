Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 57
Chapter 2, Problem 57

In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ (2/3)x - 5 < - 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing the compound inequality clearly: \(-3 \leq \frac{2}{3}x - 5 < -1\).
Add 5 to all three parts of the inequality to isolate the term with \(x\): \(-3 + 5 \leq \frac{2}{3}x - 5 + 5 < -1 + 5\).
Simplify each part: \(2 \leq \frac{2}{3}x < 4\).
Multiply all parts of the inequality by the reciprocal of \(\frac{2}{3}\), which is \(\frac{3}{2}\), to solve for \(x\): \(2 \times \frac{3}{2} \leq x < 4 \times \frac{3}{2}\).
Simplify the multiplication to find the range of \(x\): \(3 \leq x < 6\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Compound Inequalities

Compound inequalities involve two inequalities joined together, often by 'and' or 'or'. In this problem, the compound inequality uses 'and', meaning the solution must satisfy both inequalities simultaneously. Understanding how to split and solve each part is essential.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Solving Linear Inequalities

Solving linear inequalities requires isolating the variable by performing inverse operations, similar to solving equations, but with attention to inequality direction. Multiplying or dividing by a negative number reverses the inequality sign, which is crucial to remember.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Interval Notation and Solution Sets

After solving inequalities, expressing the solution set in interval notation helps clearly communicate the range of values that satisfy the inequality. Understanding how to write and interpret intervals is important for representing solutions concisely.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 58–59 by factoring. 2x^2 +15x = 8

1082
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 2) + 2/(x - 2) = 8/(x + 2)(x - 2)

1168
views
Textbook Question

Write each power of i as i, - 1, - i, or 1.

i114

872
views
Textbook Question

Write each power of i as i, - 1, - i, or 1.

i44

892
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. (x - 5)2 - 4(x - 5) - 21 = 0

639
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x2+3x1=0x^2 + 3x - 1 = 0

816
views