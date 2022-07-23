Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 58–59 by factoring. 2x^2 +15x = 8
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Solve each equation in Exercises 58–59 by factoring. 2x^2 +15x = 8
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 2) + 2/(x - 2) = 8/(x + 2)(x - 2)
Write each power of i as i, - 1, - i, or 1.
i114
Write each power of i as i, - 1, - i, or 1.
i44
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. (x - 5)2 - 4(x - 5) - 21 = 0
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.