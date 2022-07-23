Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = 2f(x+2) − 1
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Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = 2f(x+2) − 1
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x + 3, g(x) = x − 1
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (−3, 6) and (3, −2)
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x4 - x2+1 c. h (-x)
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x³ − x + 1 a. h (3)
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x4 - x2 +1 d. h (3a)