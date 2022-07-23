Textbook Question
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = x³ − 1
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In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = x³ − 1
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 8x/(x - 2), g(x) = 6/(x+3)
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 8x/(x - 2), g(x) = 6/(x+3)
Give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. y = -2x/5+6
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 8x/(x - 2), g(x) = 6/(x+3)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x-1) – 1