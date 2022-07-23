Step 5: Combine the fractions. Now that both fractions have the same denominator, subtract the numerators: (f - g)(x) = [(8x(x + 3)) - (6(x - 2))] / [(x - 2)(x + 3)]. Simplify the numerator by distributing and combining like terms. Finally, determine the domain by identifying the x-values that make the denominator zero. These are x = 2 and x = -3, which must be excluded from the domain.