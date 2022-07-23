Find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=x3−4x2−7x+10
Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=2x4−5x3−x2+3x+2; f(−1/2)
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Key Concepts
Synthetic Division
Remainder Theorem
Polynomial Evaluation
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=3x3−8x2+x+2; between 2 and 3
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to explain why has no real roots.
An equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function's domain and its range. f(x)=3x2−12x−1
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=3x3−10x+9; between -3 and -2