Set each factor equal to zero to find critical points: \(x + 2 = 0\), \(x - 1 = 0\), and \(x + 1 = 0\), which gives \(x = -2\), \(x = 1\), and \(x = -1\). Use these points to divide the number line into intervals and test the sign of the polynomial in each interval to determine where the inequality holds.