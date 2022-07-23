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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 51
Chapter 5, Problem 51

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. (1/2)ln x + ln y

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Recall the logarithmic property that allows you to move a coefficient in front of a logarithm as an exponent inside the logarithm: \(a \ln b = \ln b^{a}\).
Apply this property to the first term: \((1/2) \ln x = \ln x^{1/2}\).
Rewrite the expression using this result: \(\ln x^{1/2} + \ln y\).
Use the logarithmic property that the sum of logarithms is the logarithm of the product: \(\ln a + \ln b = \ln (a \cdot b)\).
Combine the terms into a single logarithm: \(\ln \left(x^{1/2} \cdot y\right)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Properties of logarithms include rules such as the product, quotient, and power rules. These allow combining or breaking down logarithmic expressions. For example, the power rule states that a coefficient in front of a logarithm can be rewritten as an exponent inside the log, which is essential for condensing expressions.
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Change of Base Property

Power Rule of Logarithms

The power rule states that a coefficient multiplied by a logarithm can be rewritten as the logarithm of the argument raised to that coefficient's power: a * ln(b) = ln(b^a). This is crucial for rewriting (1/2)ln x as ln(x^(1/2)) to combine terms into a single logarithm.
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Power Rules

Combining Logarithms Using the Product Rule

The product rule states that the sum of two logarithms with the same base can be combined into a single logarithm of the product of their arguments: ln(a) + ln(b) = ln(ab). This allows rewriting ln(x^(1/2)) + ln(y) as ln(x^(1/2) * y), condensing the expression into one logarithm.
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Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log₂ (x + 1)

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Textbook Question

Graph functions f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. f(x) = 3x and g(x) = (1/3). 3x

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Textbook Question

Graph functions f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. f(x) = (½)x and g(x) = (½)x-1 + 1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 50–53, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4(x64)\(\log\)_4\(\left\)(\(\frac{\sqrt{x}\)}{64}\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln x=2

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log3x=4

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