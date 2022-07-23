Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 57
Chapter 5, Problem 57

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. (1/2)ln x - ln y

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the logarithmic expression given: \(\frac{1}{2} \ln x - \ln y\).
Recall the logarithmic property that allows you to move coefficients as exponents inside the logarithm: \(a \ln b = \ln b^{a}\).
Apply this property to the first term: \(\frac{1}{2} \ln x = \ln x^{\frac{1}{2}}\).
Use the logarithmic property for subtraction: \(\ln a - \ln b = \ln \left( \frac{a}{b} \right)\).
Combine the terms into a single logarithm: \(\ln \left( \frac{x^{\frac{1}{2}}}{y} \right)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Properties of logarithms include rules such as the product, quotient, and power rules. These allow us to combine or break down logarithmic expressions. For example, the power rule states that a coefficient in front of a logarithm can be rewritten as an exponent inside the log.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Power Rule of Logarithms

The power rule states that a coefficient multiplied by a logarithm can be expressed as an exponent inside the logarithm: a * log_b(x) = log_b(x^a). This is essential for rewriting expressions like (1/2) ln x as ln(x^(1/2)) to help condense the expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules

Combining Logarithms Using Quotient Rule

The quotient rule states that the difference of two logarithms with the same base can be written as the logarithm of a quotient: log_b(A) - log_b(B) = log_b(A/B). This allows us to combine terms like ln(x^(1/2)) - ln(y) into a single logarithm ln(x^(1/2)/y).
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 3 ln x - (1/3) ln y

855
views
Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log3(x+4)=−3

755
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53-58, begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = (1/2)log₂ x

647
views
Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 4 ln (x + 6) - 3 ln x

986
views
Textbook Question

Graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Then find the point of intersection of the two graphs. f(x) = 2x, g(x) = 2-x

133
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 58–59, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log4 0.863

991
views