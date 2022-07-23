Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log2(x+2)−log2(x−5)=3
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log5 13
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Key Concepts
Logarithms and Their Bases
Change of Base Formula
Using a Calculator for Logarithms
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log3(x+4)=log3 9 + 2
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log3(x+6)+log3(x+4)=1
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log14 87.5
Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = 2 ln x