Textbook Question
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 5= logb 32
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Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 5= logb 32
In Exercises 1–10, approximate each number using a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places. 4-1.5
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(1000x)
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log6 216 = y
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 2 = log9 x
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log7 (7/x)