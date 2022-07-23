Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 3
Chapter 6, Problem 3

Write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants. 6x214x27(x+2)(x3)2\(\frac{6x^2-14x-27}{\left(x+2\right)(x-3)^2}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the denominator factors and their types. Here, the denominator is \((x+2)(x-3)^2\), which consists of a linear factor \((x+2)\) and a repeated linear factor \((x-3)^2\).
Write a separate term for each factor in the denominator. For the linear factor \((x+2)\), the corresponding term in the partial fraction decomposition is \(\frac{A}{x+2}\), where \(A\) is a constant to be determined.
For the repeated linear factor \((x-3)^2\), write terms for each power up to the multiplicity. This means you write \(\frac{B}{x-3} + \frac{C}{(x-3)^2}\), where \(B\) and \(C\) are constants to be determined.
Combine all terms to write the full form of the partial fraction decomposition as: \(\frac{A}{x+2} + \frac{B}{x-3} + \frac{C}{(x-3)^2}\).
Note that you do not need to solve for \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\); just write the form of the decomposition as shown.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a rational function as a sum of simpler fractions whose denominators are factors of the original denominator. This technique simplifies integration and other algebraic operations by breaking down complex fractions into manageable parts.
Recommended video:
4:07
Decomposition of Functions

Factorization of the Denominator

Understanding how to factor the denominator into linear and repeated factors is essential. In this problem, the denominator is already factored as (x + 2)(x - 3)^2, indicating a linear factor and a repeated linear factor, which affects the form of the partial fractions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Form of Partial Fractions for Repeated Factors

When the denominator contains repeated linear factors like (x - 3)^2, the partial fraction decomposition includes terms for each power of the repeated factor. Specifically, you write separate fractions with denominators (x - 3) and (x - 3)^2, each with its own constant numerator.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Factor by Grouping
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether the given ordered pair is a solution of the system. (3,5)(- 3, 5)

{9x+7y=88x9y=69\(\begin{cases}\)9x + 7y = 8 \\8x - 9y = -69\(\end{cases}\)

1141
views
Textbook Question

Solve each system by the substitution method.

{x+y=2y=x24\(\begin{cases}\)x + y = 2 \(\y\) = x^2 - 4\(\end{cases}\)

536
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, determine whether the given ordered pair is a solution of the system. (2, 5) 2x + 3y = 17 x + 4y = 16

1107
views
Textbook Question

Solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets.

{x+4y=142xy=1\(\begin{cases}\) x + 4y = 14 \\ 2x - y = 1 \(\end{cases}\)

800
views
Textbook Question

Determine if the given ordered triple is a solution of the system. (4,1,2)(4, 1, 2)

{x2y=22x+3y=11y4z=7\(\begin{cases}\)x - 2y = 2 \\2x + 3y = 11 \(\y\) - 4z = -7\(\end{cases}\)

705
views
Textbook Question

Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. What is the maximum value of the objective function? What is the minimum value of the objective function? 1. Objective Function z=40x+50y

511
views