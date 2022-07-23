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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 27
Chapter 6, Problem 27

In Exercises 19–30, solve each system by the addition method. 3x - 4y = 11 2x + 3y = - 4
Exercise 27: Solve the system of equations 3x - 4y = 11 and 2x + 3y = -4 using the addition method.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write down the system of equations clearly: 3x-4y=112x+3y=-4.
Step 2: To use the addition method, multiply each equation by a suitable number so that the coefficients of either x or y are opposites. For example, multiply the first equation by 3 and the second equation by 4 to align the coefficients of y: 3(3x - 4y) = 3(11) and 4(2x + 3y) = 4(-4).
Step 3: After multiplication, the system becomes: 9x - 12y = 33 and 8x + 12y = -16. Now add the two equations to eliminate y: (9x - 12y) + (8x + 12y) = 33 + (-16).
Step 4: Simplify the resulting equation to solve for x. Once you find x, substitute it back into one of the original equations to solve for y.
Step 5: Write the solution as an ordered pair (x, y) representing the values of x and y that satisfy both equations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

System of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. The solution is the set of variable values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to interpret and represent these systems is fundamental to solving them.
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Addition (Elimination) Method

The addition method involves adding or subtracting equations to eliminate one variable, making it easier to solve for the remaining variable. This requires manipulating the equations, often by multiplying by constants, to align coefficients for elimination.
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Solving for Variables After Elimination

Once a variable is eliminated, the resulting single-variable equation is solved using basic algebra. After finding one variable, substitution back into one of the original equations allows solving for the other variable, completing the solution to the system.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{3x+6y62x+y8\(\begin{cases}\)3x + 6y \(\leq\) 6 \\2x + y \(\leq\) 8\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–35, solve each system by the method of your choice. This is a piecewise function, refer to textbook problem.

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x2+2x+7/x(x − 1)2

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x2/(x − 1)2 (x + 1)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–35, solve each system by the method of your choice. This is a piecewise function, refer to textbook problem.

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Textbook Question

Solve each system in Exercises 25–26. {x+32y12+z+24=32x52+y+13z4=256x34y+12+z32=52\(\begin{cases}\[\frac{x + 3}{2}\) - \(\frac{y - 1}{2}\) + \(\frac{z + 2}{4}\) = \(\frac{3}{2}\) \(\frac{x - 5}{2}\) + \(\frac{y + 1}{3}\) - \(\frac{z}{4}\) = - \(\frac{25}{6}\) \(\frac{x - 3}{4}\) - \(\frac{y + 1}{2}\) + \(\frac{z - 3}{2}\) = - \(\frac{5}{2}\]\end{cases}\)

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