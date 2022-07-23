Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 1
Chapter 7, Problem 1

In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists. {5x+12y+z=102x+5y+2z=1x+2y3z=5\(\begin{cases}\)5x + 12y + z = 10 \\2x + 5y + 2z = -1 \(\x\) + 2y - 3z = 5\(\end{cases}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Write the system of equations as an augmented matrix: \[\left[\begin{array}{ccc|c} 5 & 12 & 1 & 10 \\ 2 & 5 & 2 & -1 \\ 1 & 2 & -3 & 5 \end{array}\right]\]
Use row operations to create a leading 1 in the first row, first column if needed, or use the existing pivot to eliminate the x-terms in the rows below. For example, use row 3 as a pivot to eliminate x in rows 1 and 2.
Perform row operations to create zeros below the pivot in the first column. This means subtracting appropriate multiples of the first row from the second and third rows to eliminate the x-terms in those rows.
Move to the second row and second column to create a pivot (leading 1) there, then use it to eliminate the y-term in the third row by appropriate row operations.
Once the matrix is in upper triangular (row echelon) form, use back substitution to solve for the variables starting from the last row and moving upward.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same set of variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Solutions can be unique, infinite, or nonexistent depending on the system's consistency and independence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:27
Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Gaussian Elimination

Gaussian elimination is a method for solving systems of linear equations by transforming the system's augmented matrix into row-echelon form using row operations. This process simplifies the system, making it easier to solve by back-substitution or to determine if no solution exists.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Elimination

Row Operations and Row-Echelon Form

Row operations include swapping rows, multiplying a row by a nonzero scalar, and adding multiples of one row to another. These operations are used to convert a matrix into row-echelon form, where each leading coefficient is to the right of the one above it, facilitating straightforward solution extraction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the augmented matrix for each system of linear equations.

{2x+y+2z=23x5yz=4x2y3z=6\(\begin{cases}\)2x + y + 2z = 2 \\3x - 5y - z = 4 \(\x\) - 2y - 3z = -6\(\end{cases}\)

929
views
Textbook Question

a. Give the order of each matrix.


b. If A=[aij]A = [a_{ij}], identify a32a_{32} and a23a_{23}, or explain why identification is not possible.

[475681]\(\begin{bmatrix}\)4 & -7 & 5 \\-6 & 8 & -1\(\end{bmatrix}\)

978
views
Textbook Question

Perform each matrix row operation and write the new matrix.

[122201120541]5R2+R3\(\begin{bmatrix}\)1 & 2 & 2 & \(\vert\) & 2 \\0 & 1 & -1 & \(\vert\) & 2 \\0 & 5 & 4 & \(\vert\) & 1\(\end{bmatrix}\)-5R_2 + R_3

1524
views
Textbook Question

Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.

A=[4354],B=[4354]A = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)4 & -3 \\-5 & 4\(\end{bmatrix}\), B = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)4 & 3 \\5 & 4\(\end{bmatrix}\)

561
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10.

5723\(\begin{vmatrix}\)5 & 7 \\2 & 3\(\end{vmatrix}\)

792
views
Textbook Question

a. Give the order of each matrix.


b. If A = [aᵢⱼ] , identify a₃₂ and a₂₃, or explain why identification is not possible.

[15πe076π2121115]\(\begin{bmatrix}\)1 & -5 & \(\pi\) & e \\0 & 7 & -6 & -\(\pi\) \\-2 & \(\frac{1}{2}\) & 11 & -\(\frac{1}{5}\]\end{bmatrix}\)

145
views