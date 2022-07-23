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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 21
Chapter 7, Problem 21

In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists. {w+xy+z=22wx+2yz=7w+2x+y+2z=1\(\begin{cases}\)w + x - y + z = -2 \\2w - x + 2y - z = 7 \\-w + 2x + y + 2z = -1\(\end{cases}\)

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Write the system of equations as an augmented matrix. The system is: \(\begin{cases} w + x - y + z = -2 \\ 2w - x + 2y - z = 7 \\ -w + 2x + y + 2z = -1 \end{cases}\) The augmented matrix is: \(\left[ \begin{array}{cccc|c} 1 & 1 & -1 & 1 & -2 \\ 2 & -1 & 2 & -1 & 7 \\ -1 & 2 & 1 & 2 & -1 \end{array} \right]\)
Use row operations to create zeros below the leading 1 in the first column (pivot position). Specifically: - Replace Row 2 with Row 2 minus 2 times Row 1. - Replace Row 3 with Row 3 plus Row 1. This will help in forming an upper triangular matrix.
Next, focus on the second row and second column to create a leading 1 (if necessary) and then eliminate the entry below it in the third row. Use appropriate row operations such as scaling and adding multiples of rows to each other.
After obtaining an upper triangular matrix, use back substitution to express variables in terms of each other or constants. This involves solving the last equation for one variable, then substituting back into the previous equations.
Write the solution set clearly, indicating if there are free variables (parameters) or a unique solution. If any inconsistency arises (like a row with all zeros except the augmented part), conclude that no solution exists.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of multiple linear equations involving the same set of variables. The goal is to find values for these variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to represent and interpret these systems is fundamental before applying solution methods.
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Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Gaussian Elimination

Gaussian elimination is a systematic method for solving systems of linear equations by transforming the system's augmented matrix into row-echelon form using row operations. This process simplifies the system, making it easier to solve through back-substitution or to determine if no solution exists.
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Row Operations and Consistency

Row operations include swapping rows, multiplying a row by a nonzero scalar, and adding multiples of one row to another. These operations preserve the solution set and help identify if the system is consistent (has solutions) or inconsistent (no solutions). Recognizing inconsistent rows is key to concluding no solution exists.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 14–27, perform the indicated matrix operations given that and D are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. -5(A+D)

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Textbook Question

For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. {2x=3y+25x=514y\(\begin{cases}\)2x = 3y + 2 \\5x = 51 - 4y\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 300215251\(\begin{vmatrix}\)3 & 0 & 0 \\2 & 1 & -5 \\2 & 5 & -1\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{x+yz=22xy+z=5x+2y+2z=1\(\begin{cases}\)x + y - z = -2 \\2x - y + z = 5 \\-x + 2y + 2z = 1\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Perform the indicated matrix operations given that and D are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. BD

A=[212531]B=[023215]C=[123112121]D=[231324]A=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)2 & -1 & 2\\ 5 & 3 & -1\(\end{bmatrix}\[\quad\) B=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)0 & -2\\ 3 & 2\\ 1 & -5\(\end{bmatrix}\)C=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)1 & 2 & 3\\ -1 & 1 & 2\\ -1 & 2 & 1\(\end{bmatrix}\]\quad\) D=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)-2 & 3 & 1\\ 3 & -2 & 4\(\end{bmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Let A=[372950]A = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)-3 & -7 \\2 & -9 \\5 & 0\(\end{bmatrix}\) and B=[510034]B = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)-5 & -1 \\0 & 0 \\3 & -4\(\end{bmatrix}\). Solve each matrix equation for X. 3X + 2A = B

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