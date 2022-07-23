In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Chapter 7, Problem 7
Write the augmented matrix for each system of linear equations.
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Identify the variables in the system: here, the variables are \(w\), \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\).
Write the coefficients of each variable in each equation in order, making sure to include zeros for any variable that does not appear in that equation.
For the first equation \(2w + 5x - 3y + z = 2\), the coefficients are \(2\), \(5\), \(-3\), and \(1\) respectively, with the constant term \(2\).
For the second equation \(3x + y = 4\), note that \(w\) and \(z\) are missing, so their coefficients are \(0\). The coefficients are \(0\), \(3\), \(1\), \(0\) with constant \(4\).
Repeat this for the remaining equations, then write the augmented matrix by placing the coefficients in rows and the constants in the last column, separated by a vertical line.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
System of Linear Equations
A system of linear equations consists of multiple linear equations involving the same set of variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to interpret and organize these equations is essential for solving or representing them in matrix form.
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Augmented Matrix
An augmented matrix represents a system of linear equations by combining the coefficient matrix and the constants into one matrix. Each row corresponds to an equation, and each column corresponds to a variable or the constants. This format simplifies solving systems using matrix operations.
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Matrix Representation of Variables and Constants
In forming an augmented matrix, variables are arranged in a consistent order across all equations, and their coefficients are placed in columns accordingly. The constants from the right side of the equations form the last column. Proper alignment ensures accurate representation and facilitates solution methods like row reduction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5 - 8, find values for the variables so that the matrices in each exercise are equal.
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Textbook Question
Write the system of linear equations represented by the augmented matrix. Use x, y, and z, or, if necessary, w, x, y, and z, for the variables.
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 8–11, use Gaussian elimination to find the complete solution to each system, or show that none exists.
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
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Textbook Question
Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
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