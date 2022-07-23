Textbook Question
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 49–52.
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Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 49–52.
In Exercises 46–51, evaluate each determinant.
In Exercises 45–48, explain why the system of equations cannot be solved using Cramer's Rule. Then use Gaussian elimination to solve the system.
In Exercises 43–44, (a) Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B (b) Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 49–52.
Evaluate each determinant.