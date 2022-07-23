Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58. If {an} is a finite sequence whose last term is -83, how many terms does {an} contain?
Find f(x + h) − f(x)/h and simplify. f(x) = x4+7
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Key Concepts
Function Notation and Evaluation
Difference Quotient
Polynomial Expansion and Simplification
If you toss a fair coin six times, what is the probability of getting all heads?
The general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n2 + 5
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. You volunteer to help drive children at a charity event to the zoo, but you can fit only 8 of the 17 children present in your van. How many different groups of 8 children can you drive?
In Exercises 43–54, express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+3+5+⋯+ (2n−1)
In Exercises 51–56, the general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = 2n