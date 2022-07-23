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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 87
Chapter 9, Problem 87

Solve: log2 (x+9) — log2 x = 1.

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Recall the logarithmic property that states: \(\log_a b - \log_a c = \log_a \left( \frac{b}{c} \right)\), which allows us to combine the difference of two logs with the same base into a single log of a quotient.
Apply this property to the equation \(\log_2 (x+9) - \log_2 x = 1\) to rewrite it as \(\log_2 \left( \frac{x+9}{x} \right) = 1\).
Rewrite the logarithmic equation in its equivalent exponential form: \(\frac{x+9}{x} = 2^1\).
Simplify the right side to get \(\frac{x+9}{x} = 2\), then multiply both sides by \(x\) to clear the denominator, resulting in \(x + 9 = 2x\).
Solve the linear equation \(x + 9 = 2x\) by isolating \(x\), and then check the solution to ensure it does not make any logarithm argument negative or zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithmic properties, such as the subtraction rule log_b(A) - log_b(B) = log_b(A/B), allow simplification of expressions involving logs. This property is essential for combining or breaking down logarithmic terms to solve equations.
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Change of Base Property

Definition of Logarithms

A logarithm log_b(A) answers the question: to what power must the base b be raised to get A? Understanding this helps convert logarithmic equations into exponential form, which is often easier to solve.
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Logarithms Introduction

Domain Restrictions in Logarithmic Functions

The argument of a logarithm must be positive, so expressions inside logs (like x and x+9) must be greater than zero. Recognizing domain restrictions ensures solutions are valid within the function's domain.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence whose nth term is an = (3)5n Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?

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Textbook Question

Solve: 612x7=116|1 – 2x| — 7 = 11.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.

54!(543)!3!\(\frac{54!}{(54-3)!3!}\)

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Textbook Question

Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence 1, −2, 4, −8, 16, ………. Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?

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Textbook Question

Write an equation in point-slope form and slope-intercept form for the line passing through (-2, -6) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 3y+ 9 = 0.

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Textbook Question

Graph: f(x) = -2(x − 1)² (x + 3).

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