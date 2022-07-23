Solve: log2 (x+9) — log2 x = 1.

Textbook Question
Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence whose nth term is an = (3)5n Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?
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Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence whose nth term is an = (3)5n Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?
Solve: .
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.
Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence 1, −2, 4, −8, 16, ………. Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?
Write an equation in point-slope form and slope-intercept form for the line passing through (-2, -6) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 3y+ 9 = 0.
Graph: f(x) = -2(x − 1)² (x + 3).