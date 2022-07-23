Evaluate each exponential expression: 5-3• 5

Textbook Question
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √48x3/√3x
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Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √48x3/√3x
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2−4)/(x−2) ÷ (x+2)/(4x−8)
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Find the intersection of the sets. {a,b,c,d}∩∅
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 6x2−11x+4
Find each product. (2x−5)(7x+2)