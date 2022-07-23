Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. (x−1)/(x2+11x+10)
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In Exercises 1–6, find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. (x−1)/(x2+11x+10)
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. −26
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √−25
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (−3)0
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (3x−9)/(x2−6x+9)