Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (7x3+5)(x2−2)
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In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (7x3+5)(x2−2)
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 9x2+5x−4
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2−4)/(x2+3x−10) ÷ (x2+5x+6)/(x2+8x+15)
Find the union of the sets. {1,3,5,7}∪{2,4,6,8,10}
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0.